Jake LaRavia News: Starting sans Smart
LaRavia will start Monday's game against Detroit, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.
With Marcus Smart (ankle) unavailable, LaRavia will get the starting nod for the first time since the All-Star break. As a starter this season (33 games), he has averaged 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.8 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake LaRavia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake LaRavia See More