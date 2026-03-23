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Jake LaRavia News: Starting sans Smart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

LaRavia will start Monday's game against Detroit, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

With Marcus Smart (ankle) unavailable, LaRavia will get the starting nod for the first time since the All-Star break. As a starter this season (33 games), he has averaged 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.8 minutes per contest.

Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers
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