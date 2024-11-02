Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jake LaRavia headshot

Jake LaRavia News: Starting vs. Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

LaRavia is in the Grizzlies' starting five for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

LaRavia will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday as Santi Aldama retreats to the bench. LaRavia is coming off his first double-double of the season against the Bucks on Thursday, and he finished that game with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes.

Jake LaRavia
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now