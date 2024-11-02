Jake LaRavia News: Starting vs. Philadelphia
LaRavia is in the Grizzlies' starting five for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
LaRavia will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday as Santi Aldama retreats to the bench. LaRavia is coming off his first double-double of the season against the Bucks on Thursday, and he finished that game with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes.
