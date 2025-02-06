Jakob Poeltl Injury: Another absence coming

Poeltl (hip) will not play Friday against the Thunder, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl will miss his second game in a row Friday, and it's not a great sign that he's getting ruled out a day in advance. The Raptors traded away Kelly Olynyk, so they could rely heavily on Chris Boucher and Orlando Robinson in the meantime. Poeltl's next chance to play comes Sunday against Houston.