Poeltl has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls, but if he's able to increase his workload in practice Saturday, he may have a chance at playing as soon as Sunday's game versus the Pacers or next Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Given that he's been out since Dec. 21 due to a lower-back strain, Poeltl is likely to have some restrictions once he's cleared to play again, but he may be worth grabbing in certain leagues if he's sitting on a waiver wire. Collin Murray-Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili will both see their respective fantasy values take a hit once Poeltl is back in the mix and fully up to speed.