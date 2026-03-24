Jakob Poeltl Injury: Game-time decision for Wednesday
Poeltl (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Poeltl sat out of Monday's matchup with Utah due to lower-back injury management, and he remains listed on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday's tilt. The veteran center hasn't missed two straight games since returning from a back sprain in mid February, but he'll likely still need to prove his health before gaining clearance to take the court in Los Angeles.
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