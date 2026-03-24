Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Game-time decision for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Poeltl (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Poeltl sat out of Monday's matchup with Utah due to lower-back injury management, and he remains listed on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday's tilt. The veteran center hasn't missed two straight games since returning from a back sprain in mid February, but he'll likely still need to prove his health before gaining clearance to take the court in Los Angeles.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
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