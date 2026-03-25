Jakob Poeltl Injury: Heads to locker room
Poeltl went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Clippers after being hit in the face, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Poeltl looked to have taken an elbow to the face, and he exited the contest bloody. For now, the 30-year-old center can be considered questionable to return. While he's sidelined, look for Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles to handle most of the center duties.
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