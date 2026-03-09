Jakob Poeltl Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
Poeltl is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets due to illness.
Poeltl's availability for Tuesday is in jeopardy after he turned in a solid double-double Sunday against Dallas. The team should have a better idea of his availability closer to tipoff. Sandro Mamukelashvili would be in line for the start at center if Poeltl can't go.
