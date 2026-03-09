Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 3:55pm

Poeltl is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets due to illness.

Poeltl's availability for Tuesday is in jeopardy after he turned in a solid double-double Sunday against Dallas. The team should have a better idea of his availability closer to tipoff. Sandro Mamukelashvili would be in line for the start at center if Poeltl can't go.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Poeltl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Poeltl See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
21 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
24 days ago