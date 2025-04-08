Jakob Poeltl Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Poeltl is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a right hand contusion, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
The right hand injury is a new concern for Poeltl, who missed Sunday's win over the Nets due to rest purposes. If the big man is sidelined once again, Orlando Robinson and Jonathan Mogbo are candidates for an uptick in playing time against Charlotte.
