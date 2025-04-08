Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 2:25pm

Poeltl is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a right hand contusion, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

The right hand injury is a new concern for Poeltl, who missed Sunday's win over the Nets due to rest purposes. If the big man is sidelined once again, Orlando Robinson and Jonathan Mogbo are candidates for an uptick in playing time against Charlotte.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
