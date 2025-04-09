Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Poeltl (hand) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl has been dealing with a right hand contusion, and given that the Raptors don't have anything to play for in the final days of the regular season, they won't risk the big man. His next chance to play will come against the Mavericks on Friday. In the meantime, Orlando Robinson and Jonathan Mogbo are expected to handle most of the minutes at center.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
