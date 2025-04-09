Jakob Poeltl Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Poeltl (hand) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl has been dealing with a right hand contusion, and given that the Raptors don't have anything to play for in the final days of the regular season, they won't risk the big man. His next chance to play will come against the Mavericks on Friday. In the meantime, Orlando Robinson and Jonathan Mogbo are expected to handle most of the minutes at center.