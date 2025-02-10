Jakob Poeltl Injury: Out again Tuesday

Poeltl (hip) will not play Tuesday against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl will miss his fourth straight game Tuesday and continues to be ruled out a day in advance of games. For now, he should be considered questionable at best for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers. Jonathan Mogbo, who is probable with an ankle injury, could be in line for another start and is on the streaming radar.