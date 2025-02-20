Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Questionable against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Poeltl (hip) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Heat, Aaron Rose of SI.comreports.

Poeltl has missed the last five games for the Raptors while dealing with a hip issue. The veteran big man could be trending toward missing a sixth straight game, and if that turns out to be the case, Toronto will likely continue to lean on Jonathan Mogbo in the paint.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

