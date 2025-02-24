Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 2:15pm

Poeltl (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston, according to Raptors reporter Coty Wiles.

Poeltl, who has been sidelined for the past seven games for Toronto, has officially been upgraded to day-to-day. If Poeltl gets the green light to suit up, he could have restrictions in his first game back. Jonathan Mogbo and Orlando Robinson would likely see their minutes take a hit in this scenario.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
