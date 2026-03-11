Jakob Poeltl Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Poeltl (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Poeltl remains day-to-day after missing the front end of this back-to-back set. If Poeltl is unable to give it a go, Sandro Mamukelashvili is likely to see another sizable workload for the Rockets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Poeltl See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2811 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 2514 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1920 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Poeltl See More