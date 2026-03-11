Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Poeltl (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl remains day-to-day after missing the front end of this back-to-back set. If Poeltl is unable to give it a go, Sandro Mamukelashvili is likely to see another sizable workload for the Rockets.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
