Jakob Poeltl Injury: Removed from starting lineup

Poeltl is not starting Thursday against the Heat due to back spasms, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Poeltl apparently felt something during the warmups and has been downgraded to doubtful, so his chances of seeing the court Thursday have reduced significantly. This means Bruno Fernando will start at center, while Chris Boucher could also see a role off the bench. Poeltl isn't likely to step on the hardwood.