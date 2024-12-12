Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Removed from starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Poeltl is not starting Thursday against the Heat due to back spasms, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Poeltl apparently felt something during the warmups and has been downgraded to doubtful, so his chances of seeing the court Thursday have reduced significantly. This means Bruno Fernando will start at center, while Chris Boucher could also see a role off the bench. Poeltl isn't likely to step on the hardwood.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now