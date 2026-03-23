Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Sitting out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Poeltl (back) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Monday is the second half of Toronto's back-to-back set, and Poeltl is getting the night off for lower-back injury management. With Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) questionable to play, the Raptors could need Sandro Mamukelashvili to play a featured role at center.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
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