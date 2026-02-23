Jakob Poeltl Injury: Sitting out Tuesday
Poeltl (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
With Tuesday being the first half of a back-to-back, the Raptors are holding Poeltl out for injury management. Collin Murray-Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili are expected to split the center minutes evenly in the absence of Poeltl.
