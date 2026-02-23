Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 1:53pm

Poeltl (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

With Tuesday being the first half of a back-to-back, the Raptors are holding Poeltl out for injury management. Collin Murray-Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili are expected to split the center minutes evenly in the absence of Poeltl.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Poeltl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Poeltl See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
15 days ago