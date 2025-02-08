Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Still out due to hip injury

RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Poeltl (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl will be sidelined for a third straight game due to a right hip pointer. Jonathan Mogbo got the start at center against the Thunder on Friday, and he should retain that role due to Poeltl's absence. Poeltl's next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the 76ers.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
