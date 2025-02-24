Jakob Poeltl Injury: Uncertain to play Tuesday

Poeltl (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Poeltl has been sidelined for the past seven games, but the Raptors still appear to be treating him as day-to-day. If Poeltl gets the green light to suit up, he could have restrictions in his first game back. Jonathan Mogbo and Orlando Robinson would likely see their minutes take hits if Poeltl is available Tuesday.