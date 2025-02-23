Jakob Poeltl Injury: Won't play Sunday

Poeltl (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl will miss his seventh straight game Sunday due to a right hip strain, which means Jonathan Mogbo and Orlando Robinson will continue to see extended playing time at the five. Poeltl's next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Celtics, though an official timeline for his return has yet to be announced by the Raptors.