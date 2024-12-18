Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 10:37am

Poeltl (groin) will not play Thursday against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After undergoing an MRI, Poeltl has a bilateral groin strain and is considered day-to-day. With Toronto's starting center sidelined for at least one game, Kelly Olynyk will likely step into a large role and will offer plenty of upside for fantasy managers in need of a short-term pickup.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now