Jakob Poeltl Injury: Won't play Thursday

Poeltl (groin) will not play Thursday against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After undergoing an MRI, Poeltl has a bilateral groin strain and is considered day-to-day. With Toronto's starting center sidelined for at least one game, Kelly Olynyk will likely step into a large role and will offer plenty of upside for fantasy managers in need of a short-term pickup.