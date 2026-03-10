Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Poeltl is out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets with an illness, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl faces a short turnaround if he wants to suit up for Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans. With Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) also sidelined, Sandro Mamukelashvili should get the spot start at center Tuesday and is worth streaming in most fantasy leagues.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
