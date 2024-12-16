Jakob Poeltl Injury: Won't return Monday

Poeltl will not return to Monday's game against the Bulls due to a left groin injury, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. He'll finish the game with six points (3-7 FG), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes.

Poeltl slipped and limped back to the locker room with 10:12 remaining in the final quarter of Monday's matchup before being ruled out. Jonathan Mogbo and Kelly Olynyk should see more opportunities if Poeltl is forced to miss additional time.