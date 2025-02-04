Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl Injury: Won't return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Poeltl is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Knicks due to a right hip pointer. He will finish the contest with five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 15 minutes.

Poeltl was able to play the first half of Tuesday's contest before leaving early due to a right hip injury. Kelly Olynyk has started the second half in his place. Poeltl's status for Wednesday's matchup with Memphis is uncertain.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
