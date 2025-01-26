Jakob Poeltl Injury: Working through back stiffness

Poeltl (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game agianst the Pelicans, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl is dealing with back stiffness, which puts his status for Monday's game in jeopardy. Chris Boucher and Orlando Robinson would see increased playing time if either or both of Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk (calf) are unable to play. Since and including Jan. 1, Poeltl has averaged 13.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks over 29.9 minutes per game.