Jakob Poeltl News: All-around performance in loss
Poeltl recorded 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks over 35 minutes during Friday's 131-125 loss to the Lakers.
Despite allowing 38 points in a head-to-head matchup with Anthony Davis, Poeltl recorded his third straight double-double in Friday's contest. Poelt also tallied a season-high six assists. If the 29-year-old big man can continue to perform at this level, he will be one of the most valuable centers in fantasy.
