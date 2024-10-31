Jakob Poeltl News: Another double-double

Poeltl finished with 20 points (10-14 FG), 16 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 138-133 loss to the Hornets.

Poeltl has now posted back-to-back double-doubles despite coming up short in Wednesday's contest. The 29-year-old big man is off to a great start to the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 13.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 31.8 minutes across five appearances. However, Poeltl's field-goal percentage is down to 56.0 percent from 65.6 percent last year.