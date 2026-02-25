Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 10:00am

Poeltl (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Poeltl was held out for the front end of this back-to-back set for injury maintenance. With Poeltl back in the lineup, Collin Murray-Boyles will likely shift to the bench unless Scottie Barnes (quadriceps) is unable to play.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Poeltl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Poeltl See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
17 days ago