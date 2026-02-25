Jakob Poeltl News: Available to play
Poeltl (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Poeltl was held out for the front end of this back-to-back set for injury maintenance. With Poeltl back in the lineup, Collin Murray-Boyles will likely shift to the bench unless Scottie Barnes (quadriceps) is unable to play.
