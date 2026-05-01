Jakob Poeltl News: Barely visible in Game 6 win

Poeltl closed with two points (1-3 FG), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 112-110 overtime victory over the Cavaliers in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Poeltl had very little impact outside of his three combined steals and blocks. Cleveland ran a lot of big lineups Friday, while Toronto opted to go in the other direction, limiting Poeltl's opportunities. Through the first six games of the series, Poeltl has averaged just 18.7 minutes per game, putting up 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.