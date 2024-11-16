Jakob Poeltl News: Career night vs. Boston
Poeltl finished Saturday's 126-123 overtime loss to the Celtics with 35 points (16-19 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes.
Poeltl scored a career-high 33 points Saturday as he dominated the paint all night long. He grabbed a game-high six offensive rebounds in the process and carried the scoring load for a short-handed Raptors team playing the second leg of a back-to-back. Poeltl now has eight double-doubles through the first 14 games of the regular season, and he's averaging a career-high 16.2 points along with 11.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals over 32.6 minutes per game.
