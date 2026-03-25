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Jakob Poeltl News: Cleared to face Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Poeltl (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Poeltl will return from a one-game absence due to a lingering back injury. Since returning from a prolonged absence Feb. 11 due to the back issue, Poeltl has appeared in 14 games, averaging 11.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks across 26.1 minutes.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
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