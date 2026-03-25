Jakob Poeltl News: Cleared to face Clippers

Poeltl (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Poeltl will return from a one-game absence due to a lingering back injury. Since returning from a prolonged absence Feb. 11 due to the back issue, Poeltl has appeared in 14 games, averaging 11.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks across 26.1 minutes.