Jakob Poeltl News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 11:03am

Poeltl (rest) will be available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After getting the night off Monday against Washington, Poeltl is likely to slide back into the starting lineup. Orlando Robinson is likely to head back to the second unit after an impressive start against the Wizards on Monday, and Colin Castleton could lose some steam after seeing 27 minutes against the Wizards.

