Jakob Poeltl News: Coming off bench Thursday
Poeltl is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Bulls on Thursday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Poeltl missed 24 games spanning from late December to early February due to a back strain, but he was cleared to return for the Raptors' loss to the Pistons on Feb. 11, when he started and recorded nine points and six rebounds over 20 minutes. The veteran center will come off the bench for Thursday's contest while rookie first-rounder Collin Murray-Boyles enters the Raptors' starting five.
