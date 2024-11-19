Jakob Poeltl News: Continues dominant stretch

Poeltl produced 30 points (13-18 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 130-119 victory over Indiana.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say Poeltl has been one of the best big men in The Association over the last two weeks, and his numbers back that up. The veteran has four double-doubles in his previous five appearances while reaching the 30-point mark in his past two. During that five-game stretch dating back to Nov. 10, Poeltl is averaging 23.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 65.9 percent from the floor.