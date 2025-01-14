Jakob Poeltl News: Double-double against Dubs
Poeltl ended with 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 104-101 win over the Warriors.
it was Poeltl's 15th double-double of the season but his first since Dec. 9, ending an eight-game stretch in which he'd delivered either 10-plus points or boards, but not both at the same time. Since returning from a four-game absence in late December due to a groin strain, the veteran center is averaging 12.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 66.3 percent from the floor.
