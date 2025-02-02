Jakob Poeltl News: Double-double vs. Clippers

Poeltl posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-108 win over the Clippers.

Poeltl finished Sunday's matinee as the game's leading rebounder en route to his 19th double-double of the season. Poeltl is enjoying a career year in Toronto, and since the beginning of January he has averaged 13.0 points on 64.9 percent shooting, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals over 30.1 minutes per game.