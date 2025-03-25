Jakob Poeltl News: Double-doubles in win

Poeltl ended with 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 112-104 win over Washington.

Poeltl recorded his 21st double-double of the season in Monday's win against the Wizards, as he continues to have a breakout season for Toronto despite missing many games as of late. The veteran big man is averaging career-high numbers in points (14.4) and rebounds (9.6) while shooting 62.5 percent from the field.