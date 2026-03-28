Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl News: Efficient double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Poeltl closed with 18 points (9-11 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 119-106 win over the Pelicans.

Poeltl only missed two shots from the field in this win over the Pelicans, and the was a nightmare matchup for New Orleans' frontcourt. The veteran big man seems to have left his back issues in the rearview and has missed just three games since the All-Star break. He's averaging 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in 14 games in that span.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
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