Jakob Poeltl News: Extremely efficient in loss

Poeltl recorded 25 points (11-12 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 106-97 loss to the Magic.

The Raptors came up short and suffered a nine-point loss Friday, but Poeltl made his presence felt on both ends of the court after posting a loaded stat line. The efficiency in scoring certainly stood out, though, as Poeltl missed just one of his 12 shots from the floor. This was Poeltl's fourth straight game with double-digit points and/or rebounds. He's averaging 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game over his last 10 appearances.