Jakob Poeltl News: Good to go vs. Mavs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Poeltl (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Poeltl was sidelined for Thursday's game against the Thunder due to an illness, but he'll limit his absence to just one game. Over his last 10 outings, Poeltl has averaged 18.5 points on 63.2 percent shooting, 12.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals over 33.6 minutes per game.

