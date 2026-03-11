Jakob Poeltl News: Good to go Wednesday

Poeltl (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Poeltl missed Tuesday's contest due to illness, but he'll be back in action Wednesday. Expect Poeltl to reclaim the starting center spot from Sandro Mamukelashvili. In his last five appearances, Poeltl is averaging 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals over 28.6 minutes.