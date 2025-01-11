Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl News: Grabs 12 rebounds Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Poeltl notched eight points (4-10 FG, 0-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 loss to the Pistons.

Poeltl didn't have a good shooting performance, particularly for his standards, but the big man made his presence in other areas, mainly as a defender with his double-digit boards and three steals. The big man is on a streak of eight games with double-digit points or rebounds, and that consistency suggests he'll continue to perform on both ends of the court every time he steps on the hardwood.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
