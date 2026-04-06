Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl News: Limited to 20 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Poeltl registered 14 points (7-9 FG) and two rebounds across 20 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 loss to the Celtics.

Poeltl had four fouls on the night which kept his minutes in check. He's been pretty solid over his last seven games with 13.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.4 minutes per contest.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
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