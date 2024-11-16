Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl News: Monster double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Poeltl finished Friday's 99-95 loss to the Pistons with 25 points (12-21 FG, 1-4 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes.

The Raptors came up short in this battle of rebuilding franchises, but Poeltl delivered an impressive performance on both ends of the court. The big man posted a season-high mark in points and tied his season-high mark in rebounds. This was his sixth double-double of the season.

