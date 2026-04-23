Jakob Poeltl News: Muted role continues
Poeltl closed Thursday's 126-104 victory over Cleveland in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes.
Poeltl continues to play limited minutes, resulting in what can only be described as modest production. Through three games, Poeltl has averaged just 4.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. Despite Cleveland running with a sizeable lineup, Poeltl's apparent limitations have forced Toronto to counter with some small-ball looks.
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