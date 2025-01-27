Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl News: Playing Monday against New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Poeltl (back) is available for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl was considered questionable for Monday's game due to back stiffness, but the veteran big man will play through the issue. The 2016 first-round pick has averaged 12.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over 29.5 minutes per across his last 10 outings.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
