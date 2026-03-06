Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl News: Plays well in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Poeltl racked up nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Timberwolves.

This was a solid line for Poeltl as he continues to put his lingering back issue behind him. Over his last five games, he's producing third-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 11.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 27.8 minutes per contest.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
