Poeltl closed Wednesday's 136-106 loss to the Cavaliers with six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes.

Poeltl racked up five turnovers without recording a block or double-digit points during Wednesday's blowout loss. However, the 29-year-old big man should continue to receive plenty of opportunities to put up stats as Toronto's starting center.