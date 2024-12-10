Jakob Poeltl News: Posts another double-double

Poeltl accumulated 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-108 loss to New York.

Poeltl didn't have his best shooting performance -- according to his recent standards -- but he still provided enough offense to deliver his fourth double-double across his last five appearances. The veteran big man continues to play at a high level on both ends of the court and is averaging 15.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.