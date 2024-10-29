Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl News: Pulls down 19 boards Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Poeltl provided 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Aside from the fact that Poeltl sniffed a 20-20 game, the fact that he did this while dealing with the threat of Nikola Jokic throughout the entire contest makes it even more valuable. Poeltl is a standout two-way performer who could flourish with enough touches in Toronto, and he's enjoying a solid start to the season. Through four games, the veteran big man is averaging 12.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News