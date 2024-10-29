Jakob Poeltl News: Pulls down 19 boards Monday

Poeltl provided 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Aside from the fact that Poeltl sniffed a 20-20 game, the fact that he did this while dealing with the threat of Nikola Jokic throughout the entire contest makes it even more valuable. Poeltl is a standout two-way performer who could flourish with enough touches in Toronto, and he's enjoying a solid start to the season. Through four games, the veteran big man is averaging 12.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest.