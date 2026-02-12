Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl News: Quiet in return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 8:38am

Poeltl finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 loss to the Pistons.

Seeing his first game action since Dec. 21, Poeltl was on a tight minutes restriction but didn't seem hampered by the back issues that had kept him on the shelf. The veteran center will get the All-Star break to rest up further, but he may need more time after that to ramp up before he'll be allowed to handle a full workload.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Poeltl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakob Poeltl See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago